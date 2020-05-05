Local representatives and power companies devise plan to prevent ospreys from building nests in power lines

A particular bird species has prompted local representatives and power companies to come up with a plan to prevent them from building nests on power lines.

That project was put into action today at locations across the state including Summit Township.

The osprey have become accustomed to building their nests on utility poles which causes a risk of fire and power outages for local residents.

“Over the winter they kind of have to rebuild their nest freshening it up with new sticks. It can also create power outages so it’s really a win for the birds and it’s also a win for customers,” said Todd Meyers, Penelec Spokesperson.

Meyers also said that they have not seen any eggs in the nest just yet. Hopefully this project is being done just in time.