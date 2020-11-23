Local Republican leaders speak out about the election process

Almost three weeks after the election, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refuses to halt the counting of ballots. This is another defeat for the Trump administration.

We spoke to local Republicans about Trump’s refusal to concede.

The President failed again to win a court victory here in Pennsylvania. Some local Republicans said that they want to see changes made to the election process.

“We’re gonna be in Pennsylvania looking at making some significant changes so that the process is better and we can hopefully show the people that there’s integrity in the system,” said Curt Soney, (R) Pennsylvania State Representative.

Pennsylvania State Representative Curt Sonney said that despite President Trump’s campaign losing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, voters want to be confident in the system.

“People have to be confident in out election system and they have to know that their voice does count and that all legal votes are counted,” said Sonney.

One Erie County Republican Committee member said that he’s skeptical and that the battle is not over until December 14th when the electoral college meets.

“It was not done right. It was mishandled and it created a lot of problems, a lot of doubt in the process itself and it opened up opportunities for voter fraud,” said Tim Kuzma, Erie County Republican Committee Member.

The president of the Pennsylvania bar association said that no matter what side you are on, everyone has the right to pursue legal action.

“A basic tenant of our justice system is that people or organizations have the right to file lawsuits and on the other side of the equation people and organizations have the right to defend lawsuits,” said David Schwager, President of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.