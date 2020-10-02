Local Republicans react to news of President Trump and the First Lady testing positive for COVID-19

Local Republicans are reacting to the news of President Trump and the First Lady testing positive for COVID-19, saying they believe this is just a bump in the road.

“I really believe they’ll be alright, they’ll be fine, they’ll receive good medical attention. I’m not worried,” said David Lawrence, coordinator for Republican headquarters.

I think he will make it through. I think with all the positive atmosphere around our president it will go through fine, he’ll make it,” said Andrew Davis, Trump supporter.

