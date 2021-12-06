Local rescue team saves Husky from drowning in Lake Erie

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — A local rescue team is being credited with saving a dog from drowning in Lake Erie.

Monday morning, members of Erie Firefighters IAFF Local 293 from Engine 8 / Water Rescue 1, on the 4th platoon, responded to calls for a water rescue involving an animal.

According to the Erie Firefighters IAFF Local 293 Facebook page, calls came in to 911 Monday morning for a Husky struggling in Lake Erie by Donjon Shipbuilding in downtown Erie.

Engine 8 firefighter Andy Lenko, a scuba diver, was able to get the Husky out of the water with the assistance of his crew members.

Erie Firefighters report the Husky was unharmed and warmed up in the back of WR-1. The dog was taken to the ANNA Shelter and picked up by its owner Monday afternoon.

Husky rescued from Lake Erie by members of Erie Firefighters IAFF Local 293

