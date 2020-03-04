Local resident raises concerns over daycare fire inspection ordinances

Concerns are raised about a recent ordinance passed by the City of Erie.

One city resident went to city council today to speak about the concerns he has regarding the ordinance that requires the city to inspect daycare’s.

Shawn Lyons explained that his wife has owned a daycare in the city for more than 18 years and that once they revived the letter from the city, some things were missing.

“With that letter there was no information, no documentation with that, that we had to call and request the documentation be sent to us about what they’re going to be looking for, what they’re inspecting so we can be prepared for that inspection,” said Shawn Lyons, Erie resident.

The city explained that they will look over the ordinance again to see what needs changed.