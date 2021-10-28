Local residents weigh in on rising prices for propane

The price of propane gas is going time, a disturbing trend as the temperatures go down.

Many people living in mobile homes need propane gas to heat their residences. They may need to shell out thousands of dollars this winter. The average wholesale price per gallon is $1.60. That is $1 more than it was a year ago today, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Francisco Pineiro lives in the West Haven RV Park and Campground in Fairview. He is paying $1.80 a gallon to fill his propane gas tanks. He says it’s hard keeping up with the rising prices.

Pineiro says the prices seem to follow the season. The prices always seem to go up this time of year.

“Most people, at least, try to buy it during the summer before prices start to go up so they can avoid running into running out of water during winter and it possibly being triple the price it is over summer.” Pineiro said.

He actually recently bought a second propane tank as we head into the cold weather months.

“It’s less chance of being caught in the middle of winter. Usually, If I got the one, maybe having to fill it again halfway through,” Pineiro said.

Greg Kilburn, owner of Rent-A-Wreck of Erie says those live in town usually use natural gas.

“If you are in a rural area, that’s not available. There’s no pipeline there, so those are the ones with propane or electric. Propane is probably the cheaper way to go, but you are stuck with the price. When it gets bad, it gets bad,” Kilburn said.

Approximately 5% of American homes rely on propane to heat their homes, mostly in rural areas.

