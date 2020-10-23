Local restaurant and bar owners react to Governor Wolf waiving liquor license fees in 2021

Governor Tom Wolf is moving to help restaurants and bars by waiving liquor license fees in 2021. This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause financial hardships.

This plan comes after Governor Tom Wolf vetoed republican legislation that would have loosened restrictions on restaurants and bars.

An effort is underway to help ease financial struggles for restaurant and bar owners. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announcing a plan to waive liquor license fees in 2021.

“It’s not really a lifeline, a $1500 credit doesn’t help what we’ve been through the last eight months. So, it looks good in the press, it doesn’t help out the average restaurant.” said Chris Sirianni, Owner of the BrewErie.

The plan is expected to offer $20 million in relief to more than 16,000 restaurants, bars, caterers and hotels throughout the commonwealth. Local restaurant owners tell us in order to stay afloat, they heavily rely on alcohol sales.

“Alcohol sales is a huge part of our business. That percentage of our business is way down. Food is steady, alcohol is what we rely on.” said John Melody, Owner of U Pick 6 Tap House.

This week, the State House failed to override Wolf’s veto of a bill that would have left restaurants re-open at full capacity in some circumstances.

It also would have ended a requirement that customers buy food when they purchase alcohol, and would have let people be served drinks at the bar.

Restaurant owners say this is a step in the right direction, but more work needs to be done by the government to help them get back on their feet.

“What I’d like to see is if people could sit at the bar, we could space them. We’ve done the sex feet, we’re doing all of that, we’re doing everything of the law.” Melody said.

Liquor fees are expected to be waived starting on January 1st of 2021. According to Wolf, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will make the policy change happen with an approval vote in the near future.