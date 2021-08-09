Local restaurant asks customers to be kind to staff or take business elsewhere

One restaurant owner is asking for people to be kind to staff or leave the restaurant.

The owner of Brewerie at Union Station Chris Sirianni placed a sign on the front of the door in an attempt to protect his staff from rude customers coming in.

Siriannia said that he has noticed more people being short tempered since the pandemic began, and after multiple run ins at his restaurant with customers mistreating his staff and decided to do something about it.

“We wanted to address it and we said hey we want to protect our staff. We treat our staff like they are family and you know if we are going out to eat we would want to treat people that are serving us with the same respect,” said Chris Sirianni, Owner of the Brewerie at Union Station.

Sirianni said that he has seen problems with people being rude all over the food industry in Erie.

