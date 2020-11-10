Local restaurant finds success during pandemic, holds official ribbon cutting

A local business is finding success throughout the pandemic.

Chippers Seafood and Southern Fusion opened its doors in August. Today, the Erie Downtown Partnership and City of Erie held a ribbon cutting to officially welcome the business to the downtown area.

According to the owner, so far the restaurant has seen great success. Even though the area is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases they are continuing to offer take out for customers. If people want to dine in, the proper procedures are in place.

Chippers is looking to hire cooks, hostesses and prep workers. If interested you are urged to call the restaurant at (814) 920-9006.