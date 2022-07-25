A local restaurant recently held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support local veterans.

Butch’s Place Family Restaurant on West 26th Street in Millcreek Township held a fundraiser dinner for homeless veterans on July 24.

In addition to spaghetti, the fundraiser featured a military jeep and a veterans band.

The restaurant said it would pick up the expenses so 100% of the money raised would go toward homeless veterans.

The owner of the restaurant said it’s a shame we have homeless veterans, let alone anybody who is homeless.

“But people that are serving our country and protecting our freedoms and fighting for us for our rights, and they come out and they have PTSD and all that, that they have to be homeless,” owner Jeff King said.

King said he plans to host another fundraiser soon.