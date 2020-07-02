Local restaurant owner questions Allegheny County’s move to suspend alcohol consumption at restaurants

As Allegheny County moves to suspend alcohol consumption at area restaurants, locally, one restaurant owner is saying he does not understand the move.

Owner of Public House, John Melody, saying this move is unnecessary. He says that people are still going to be there, so where is the harm while having a drink during that time.

Melody has also implemented changes to the dining experience. At any of his three owned restaurants, guests have a two hour limit to eat and rink. In addition, tables are pushed away from others to remain physically distant.

“We time that from when the first guest sits down, so we feel that’s really helped to keep the whole thing circulating. We haven’t had any issues. We’re closing a little earlier than we normally would.” Melody said.

Melody adding business is fine for the summer months as guests want to sit outside. However, the winter months are going to be a struggle with 50% capacity.