Local restaurants adapt to change as NFL season kicks off

More changes will soon be underway for restaurant owners.

Starting on September 21st, restaurants across the commonwealth will be able to increase indoor capacity to 50%.

This will allow for restaurant and bar owners to welcome more people indoors while dining safely. However, with the NFL season starting this week, restaurants like U-Pick-6 Public House must adapt again for its guests.

“I don’t want to be pessimistic. We’re still trying to provide a service and allow people to come and enjoy themselves.” said John Melody.

Starting on the 21st, restaurants will no longer be able to serve alcohol after 10:00 p.m.