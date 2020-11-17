Local restaurants and businesses across Erie County gear up to help prepare for the holidays

The holiday season is right around the corner, but like many other things about 2020 this holiday season will be very different.

Restaurants and businesses across Erie County are gearing up to help you prepare for a season of giving.

This year is unlike any others as many people will limit their gatherings because of the pandemic. Businesses are however doing what they can to make sure that you still enjoy the holiday.

Restaurants across Erie are helping give a little boost for the holiday season.

“I was worried this year especially because of COVID, that without people, people might not be having a big gathering. It might slow sales down, but it didn’t,” said Ryan Atzert, Owner of Federal Hill Smokehouse.

Federal Hill Smokehouse is already sold out of it’s smoked turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Day which includes 80 whole turkeys and 90 breasts.

Just down the road, Gordon’s Meat Market is also preparing for the holiday.

The owner said that customers are buying smaller turkeys because fewer families will be gathering as a precaution.

“We’ve seen an increase, but we’ve seen an increase in popularity too. We have about a hundred ordered this year so far, but that’s in line from last year,” said Kyle Bohrer, Owner of Gordon’s Butcher and Market.

The general manager of The Cork said that while these times are uncertain, they’re able to tailor to their guests during the holidays.

The Cork 1794 and the Skunk and Goat Tavern will offer Thanksgiving meals that are expected to feed up to six people which will give more time at the table and less time in the kitchen.

“It’s really important for us here. We are trying to make the community as comfortable as we can at all our different entities. We still do it with our traditional online ordering,” said Michael Keller, General Manager of the Cork 1794.

The restaurants will give customers the option to pre-pay online and include a touch-less pick-up.

Orders at The Cork will be accepted until this Wednesday.

Customers will be able to pick up their orders on Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.