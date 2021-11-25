Local restaurants busy with big crowds enjoying Thanksgiving dinner

It’s some tradition for families to escape the hassle of making a Thanksgiving meal at home by eating out at a restaurant. This year, that tradition continues for families dining out.

Restaurants that were open on Thanksgiving stayed busy serving families Thanksgiving meals.

It was a year ago today that Governor Tom Wolf shut bars and restaurants down. Now, this year looks different, continuing the tradition for families to eat out at a restaurant for dinner.

“It was the first time ever in 27 years I walk through the restaurant and there were only four people here. It was very sad.” said Kevin Camp, Owner of Colony Pub & Grille.

Camp remembers what Thanksgiving was like last year. Places were shut down and only offering to go orders due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, this year looks completely different. Families can sit down and eat a meal without any COVID-19 restrictions.

“I believe we were only 50% occupancy last year, so that did kind hurt a bit. It is nice to kind of get back to normal.” said Jay Lesniak, Associate Manager at Cracker Barrel.

Camp says the restaurant was busy all day.

“It’s actually awesome, it’s really good. We just got to get that behind us and move forward and hope for better things,” Camp said.

One of the main things people say this year is being able to spend time with family and friends for Thanksgiving.

“We are very excited to be out. We were supposed to be out last year. My friend had COVID last year so we were unable to come, so we are celebrating her life today.” said Denise Mielnik, Cambridge Springs resident.

“Since we are not home, we decided to sit down and have a turkey dinner here,” said April Darnell, an Erie visitor.

The managers at the restaurants say they’re grateful to have a busy day and to give dinners to families on Thanksgiving.

People also had plans for after their turkey dinners. They plan to go back home and watch the Buffalo Bills game and relax with family.

