Local restaurants continue to make adjustments for COVID-19 mandates

Restaurants all around the area are continuing to adjust to COVID-19 mandates.

Eating out certainly looks different these days. Not only are restaurants adjusting to the COVID-19 world, but the digital era as well.

“It’s beneficial for people because they’re touching their own phone anyway. So they don’t have to worry about the extra thing to touch when they come in and they can access it before they come down here or anytime.” said Rebecca Styn, Proprietor at Room 33.

To access the menu at Room 33, all you have to do is take out your phone and take a picture. Then, a link will pop up for you to access the menu.

If you don’t have a smartphone, you’ll still have a chance to look at a regular menu if you would like.

“We have disposable paper menus. We wipe everything down between use. We sanitize the pens, like the bathrooms are clean, far more than they ever were before.” Styn said.

Owners are also adjusting to a new reality.

“A lot of people are afraid to eat inside right ow because of the air circulation in a restaurant. We have such huge air circulation because of the big hood systems over the grills and everything else. I think a lot of people are afraid of the concept of coming inside.” said Cindy Ring, Owner of the Cakery.

As customers enjoy the outdoor dining, business owners are left to figure out how to extend this to the colder months.

“We talked about how we have sides for the tent, maybe putting more of the sides up, adding heaters, whatever we need to do.” Ring said

In Pennsylvania, restaurants may only maintain 25% capacity for indoor dining. Another restriction that restaurants are still continuing to deal with is that if a person orders an alcoholic drink, they must also order food.