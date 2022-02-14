Local restaurants discuss business from Valentine’s Day

February 14th is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate love. It is also a very busy day for restaurants.

Local restaurants told us that today was not the only busy day, but the entire weekend leading up to it.

We went to the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel for more on how they prepared for Valentine’s Day.

Couples enjoyed a quiet dinner inside the Sheraton’s wonderland igloos. Over at The Cork 1974, reservations have been booked since last week which proves just how busy restaurants are during this holiday.

The igloos may have been sold out for Valentine’s Day, but they have been a huge hit in Erie for the past two years.

“So it’s kind of like sitting in a snow globe when the snow is falling. You get that ambiance of it and it’s private and you have your own server rather than being surrounded by other people in the restaurant. So it’s secluded and a little more romantic,” said Christina Davis, Events Operations Manager at the Bayfront Sheraton Hotel.

Even with COVID-19 concerns still looming, the igloos provide a safe and secluded night out.

“I think the novelty of the igloos is always going to increase because it’s that extra omph to a date night,” said Davis.

With Valentine’s Day on a Monday, The Cork was able to spread the love and reservations all weekend long.

“We started really strong on Friday. We kind of incorporated some of the things we’re gonna do on our special menu today through some of our verbal specials over the weekend. So we were able to do that Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” said Michael Keller, General Manager of The Cork 1794.

The Cork had to stop taking reservations last week for Valentine’s Day for dinner.

“Obviously tonight is the capstone night. Wednesday or Thursday we were already up to 325 to 400 mark is going to work. We figured out that that’s going to be kind of the cut off for us. We are looking for a big night,” said Keller.

There are open spots to have breakfast, lunch or dinner in the igloos later this week.