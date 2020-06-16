Local restaurants look for help wanted yet struggle to find candidates

Many local restaurants are open for outdoor seating and hoping to go green soon.

Restaurants are also looking to hire, but many owners say that there doesn’t seem to be a rush of people interested in those jobs at the moment.

One business owner, Tim Sedney, told us that he’s only had four applications for his three restaurants on the bayfront.

In previous years, Sedney said that college students from local universities made up a majority of the staff.

“We need waitresses, bartenders, security actors for our boat once they can open,” said Tim Sedney, Owner of Rum Runners.

Another owner believes that the $600 in unemployment compensation from the federal government is what is keeping people from rejoining the workforce.