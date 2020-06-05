Local restaurants open to the public for outside seating

Despite Erie County staying the yellow phase, some local restaurants are now open to the public for outside seating.

Local hospitality businesses are struggling to get through the pandemic. Starting today, some restaurants are allowed to serve people for outdoor dining to stimulate the economy.

Many establishments following the CDCs considerations for restaurants and bars. One local restaurant, The Cork 1794, opened their patio today after being closed for 80 days. The director of marketing explains some of the changes the restaurant has made to be able to open for outdoor seating.

“We’ve taken new measures. We have digital menus, we have touchless payment. We’re going above and beyond to build that trust with our guests so we’re just so excited to have everyone back.” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

Lewis adding that tables are separated, placed six feet apart so that people can remain socially distant.