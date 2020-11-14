Local restaurants prepare for increase in indoor dining as colder weather approaches

As the temperatures start to drop and the number of COVID-19 cases go up, this fall, many local restaurants prepare for an increase in indoor dining.

Some restaurant owners say though it’s getting colder, their outdoor spaces are still open for customers who feel more comfortable dining outside.

Many restaurants in Erie County have adjusted to some form of outdoor dining. In the colder months, they plan for an increase in indoor dining.

The Director of Operations for Scott Enterprises says all of their restaurants, including Quaker Steak and Lube, are diligent about mask wearing.

“We ask all our guests to wear their masks and they’ve complied and have been very understanding about that because that’s so important.” said Lisa Roderick.

Roderick adding in addition to universal masking, tables are socially distanced at least six feet apart and an employee is designated to sanitization of the restaurant surfaces.

“We want to be as safe as possible because that equals trust and they can still come and enjoy and experience with their family and their friends.” Roderick said.

The owner of another restaurant says social distancing is enforced and, despite the cold weather approaching, outdoor dining is an option.

“We definitely have an outdoor eating option here at Molly’s, so we encourage folks to come down.” said Greg Brown, Co-Owner of Molly Brannigan’s.

Brown adding that universal masking is enforced inside and tables are appropriately distanced six feet apart. He says that some of Irish pub styled seating helps keep tables divided.

“We actually have snugs, which is unique to Ireland. Basically, most of, a lot of the tables at the bar actually have dividers, so we actually have some natural barriers.” Brown said.

Many restaurant owners say they see an increase in business around the holidays. They will continue to follow CDC and Erie County Department of Health guidelines.