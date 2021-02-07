Local restaurants prepare for the big game tonight

Tonight folks will tune in for one of the biggest and most profitable events of the year known as the Super Bowl.

This year things will be different as local restaurants look for creative ways to earn money.

Restaurants here in Erie are seeing many people do take out orders for this game.

Finally football fans see the big day has arrived and the only thing to go with the excitement is the delicious food.

The Super Bowl is coming in hot, just as hot as the delicious food for the game.

“I came to get pizza for my parents who are here in Millcreek and we are excited to have good ole football food, wings and pizza,” said Paula Petroff, North east Pennsylvania Resident.

Restaurants are seeing more people get carry out instead of eating in.

“Prepping is key. Being ready for the influx of business of the short amount of time that you have from three to six is our crunch time and we try to get ready and prepare for everything that we have for that,” said Luke Andriaccio, Owner of Coppola’s Pizzeria of Erie.

Whether you wait outside or walk in to pick up your food, Valerio’s created a fun big time atmosphere while maintaining social distancing.

“We will have customers cashing out in the front and then they will come out here for their receipts and have them come out here, and then out runners who will go in the kitchen grab all the food expedite the process, and we have a fun atmosphere out here too. We got the snacks. We will have the game on the TV over here to decorate to make it more festive and create the Superbowl atmosphere,” said Michael Valerio, Manager of Valerio’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria.

Valerio also said that they have been keeping and maintaining social distancing before they had all of this set up.

“We could only allow three customers in the lobby so same thing is going to still happen,” said Valerio.