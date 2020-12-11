Local restaurants speak out over Governor Wolf’s new COVID-19 safety guidelines

There are only a few hours left before restaurants will need to put a pause on dine in service.

The recent mandates issued by Governor Tom Wolf is creating more questions than answers for many of those who work in the restaurant industry.

“It’s devastating. We don’t know what we are going to do for the holidays or Christmas. We don’t know how we are going to pay rent or we don’t know how we are going to give our kids Christmas.” said Carol Meerhoff.

For some businesses, this comes just as they were beginning to recover from the first shut down that happened in the spring.

“It’s just hard. We are trying to keep our heads about water now and this is just really going to kill us. Hopefully, the community comes in to support small businesses like us because I just don’t know how we are going to survive.” said Carla Inman, owner of Zodiac Dinor.

Another fear for owners is what if Governor Wolf extends the order past the expected three weeks.

“At the least it’s frustrating; at the end of the first one we were there. We were like a week and a half, two weeks from closing. I just fear with this one if they go any longer than the three weeks they’re expecting, I just don’t see it.” said Tony Ferraro, owner of Dominick’s.

According to Governor Wolf, outdoor dining, take out food service and take out alcohol sales are permitted and may continue.

The restrictions will begin at midnight and go through January 4th.