Local reverend honored for service of over 30 years

After serving as dean of the St. Paul Cathedral in Erie since 1987, Reverend Dr. John Downey was honored tonight for his 32-year long service.

Downey is known across the church as a preacher and leader in the community. He is a native of Corry.

His future plans following a three-month sabbatical include serving in a regional ministry within the Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

“We’ve begun to have a hopeful spirit in the city and it’s been wonderful to be here and see the upswing that’s beginning now,” Downey said.

Reverend John Downey will be retiring on October 1st

