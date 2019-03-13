Local scammers calling people, posing as Wattsburg Hose Company & asking for donations

An alleged telephone scam is posing as a local fire department, asking for donations.

The Wattsburg Hose company is a volunteer department that serves several of the municipalities surrounding Wattsburg. The department says they’ve received calls from the public wondering if the calls were legitimate. They are not.

They’re urging people who get the calls to get as much info. as they can to report the call to State Police.

John Hull, President Wattsburg Hose Company, says, “We have our annual fund drive that goes out. We raise our money with our fish fries, our gun raffle, our chicken dinner and other things we do, but we do not do it over the phone.”

It’s unclear who is behind the scam.

Again, if you receive one of these calls, contact State Police at 814-663-2043.