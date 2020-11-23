Local school comes together to donate to those in need

An annual Thanksgiving tradition at one local school is looking much different this year. Families of the Erie Day School came to together to donate to the less fortunate in the community.

Families that chose to participate could either make a feast for a family bag -which included most of the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner, donated to the Bethany Outreach Center – or families could make “hygiene kits” that were donated to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen.

The last option was to a make a monetary donation. Through that, the school collected more than $1,400 from families.

“It is a little different, but this is kind of better, because we’re together as a community so much that I think it’s great for us to step out beyond ourselves and help others,” said Allison Tilves, teacher, Erie Day School.

In total, 107 feast bags and 111 hygiene bags were donated to the organizations.