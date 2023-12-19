Pennsylvania has become the 25th state in the nation to require high schools to teach financial literacy courses.

Millcreek Township School District made personal finance a course requirement for graduation even before the bill was passed.

Students there are learning things like “how credit cards work” and “how to get a home mortgage.”

A business teacher in the district is thrilled that all students in Pennsylvania will now be guaranteed access to these important life lessons.

“We talk about everything from credit scores to taxes. Today, we talked about how to make money in the gig economy. These aren’t things that people necessarily talk about on a day-to-day basis, so students lack that information when they go out to make these decisions in the real world,” said Carey Barzeski, business teacher at Millcreek Township School District.

“I was super interested in investing and budgeting before and I wanted to learn more about it, so it’s definitely helped me. I’ve put more in my investments since then and more savings toward school so it’s definitely helping me out a lot,” said Brock Rightnour-Hample, business student.