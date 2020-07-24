Local School Districts Gearing Up For New Normal School Return

It’s a back to school like no one has ever experienced, but as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise the biggest question remains are we ready?

School districts from throughout the county are preparing for what could be a new normal.

Questions continue to arise as parents gear up to make a decision on whether or not to send their child back to school.

Area superintendents told us they’re confident in their plans for a safe return to the classroom.

With school set to begin just around the corner, the classroom will look a lot different for students across the country starting with the basics.

“Really having conversations about, what does it mean to wear your mask, when should you mask,” expressed acting Millcreek Co-Superintendent Darcie Moseley.

“How should you mask? How should you interact in the hallways? What kinds of things do you do at a drinking fountain?”

Millcreek School District’s plan is still in the works, but Moseley said that teachers are currently working on lesson plans they see fitting.

In the City of Erie, the plan is also still up in the air, because the board tabled the first plan they were given.

Erie School District plans on taking a better approach for those that will be learning in the classroom or at home.

“To ensure regardless whether or not a student is in front of his or her teacher or is at home that they’re going to get the same type of experience online, to make sure it was much more interactive than the spring,” said Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito.

“We want to see our teachers, our educators, PARA professionals involved in the plans, they need to know what’s needed in the classroom to keep our kids safe,” said PSEA President Rich Askey.

Askey said it should be up to a teacher or educator to decide whether or not they feel comfortable returning back to the classroom.

If a COVID-19 case were to arise at school districts like Millcreek or Erie, the County Health Department will be called to assist with each individual situation.

There are still a lot of moving parts officials are trying to figure out and square away with the new school year right around the corner.