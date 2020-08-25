Local school districts weigh in on the fate of Fall sports

The fate of Fall school sports now lays in the hands of local school districts across the commonwealth. This comes after the PIAA announced the go ahead.

Here is more on how school board members plan to move forward with their decisions.

After weeks of deliberation, the PIAA voted to move forward with the start of Fall sports which started today.

Some schools are already to go while others are still figuring things out.

School districts across the commonwealth are getting the green light to start fall sports on Monday.

The Fairview School District will participate with sports as scheduled.

“The plan is to move forward with our season. The only thing that we haven’t decided yet is if there are areas that we choose not to travel to and if that’s the case, it’ll be out of competition,” said Erik Kincade, Fairview School District Superintendent.

While Fairview School District will have the virtual learning the superintendent tells us they’ll also have Fall sports, they just have to practice safe social distancing protocols on and off the field.

“We are concerned, but we are being responsible. It’s a lot different with a controlled setting with athletics. We’re not putting five or six hundred kids in a classroom. We’re talking about 25 or 30 guys,” said Kincade.

In addition, extracurricular activities will continue during remote learning at Fairview such as band and student council.

Across the county, Millcreek School Board is giving students the go ahead to participate in Fall sports.

“It’s going to be challenging, but we’re on our way. We’re very confident that we can protect the kids as far as we can with our guidelines,” said John Diplacido, Millcreek School District School Board President.

Players at both districts must wear masks when they are not playing and practicing social distancing.

Now District 10 is expected to reconfigure schedules. This will happen after these school districts will decide whether or not to take part in sports.

Some districts may have some smaller schedules deciding on how far or where teams have to travel to.