Local school gets creative honoring veterans

One local school is not letting the pandemic stop them from honoring our veterans today.

Over at Elk Valley Elementary they still wanted to recognize area veterans even though they cant meet in person.

Every year, the school holds an assembly, but could not this year because of the pandemic.

So, this year they had to get creative in order to honor them. They created a window of stars on the front windows of the school. The stars have the names of veterans and people can drive by to see it.

The school also created a video honoring veterans.