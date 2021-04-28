Local school to pitch dash cam app for the chance to win $65K

A local school has the chance to win $65,000 dollars worth of technology and classroom supplies.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Collegiate Academy this morning with more.

A group of students from Collegiate Academy are pitching their app to the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow group this afternoon.

Twelve students started to develop their app back in October 2020, and have since won a total of $65,000 after being named a national finalist.

Their app is called “We Got Your Back” and it was designed to record interactions with others as if it were a dash cam.

This group is one of 10 teams nationally pitching their app to a panel of three judges.

The lead teachers explains where they got the inspiration for the app.

“Our purpose was, how can we make a difference in our community. And our first challenge was based off of that protest, that George Floyd protest that turned into a riot downtown, is how can we protect or help a people who want to use their voice who want to use their civil rights to make a statement,” said James Fleming, teacher, Collegiate Academy.

Click here to watch their live pitch at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Plus, you can vote for them as the community vote and the winner of that wins an additional $15,000 for school supplies.

The winner of the $65,000 will be announced in May.