Local schools prepare for the first day of school

It’s the last day of summer for students in two diocese schools with public schools getting underway in the coming weeks.

Classes begin on Monday August 23rd for students at Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy. Some schools such as Iroquois will begin in the middle of the week.

Schools in the Erie School District will begin on August 30th.

Only Erie and Wattsburg schools are requiring facemasks at the start of the school year.

Other school districts remain optional but say that this could change if case counts continue to grow locally.

