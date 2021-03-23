Local second grader publishes book; donates proceeds to charity

One local second grader is officially a published author.

Avyan Shah of Robison Elementary was assigned a school project to write his own book. He choose to write true or false facts about the human body.

After months of editing and rewriting his parents got the final version published.

The book is now available on Amazon, and all the earnings will be donated to his school and to the American Heart Association.

His parents tell us how proud they are of their son for his accomplishment.

“We felt so proud and we just can’t express the feeling…. We are really proud with the way he is going so far right now and what he decided to do, donate all the money to charity,” Monica & Milan Shah, parents.

Avyan’s book “True or False? Incredible Facts About… the Human Body!” is available on Amazon for Kindle or paper back.