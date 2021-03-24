Local second grader publishes book; donates proceeds to his school and the American Heart Association

One local Summit Township second grader is not only a Robison Elementary student, he’s also a published author.

Fontaine Glenn has more on this young writer.

Avyan Shah started his school project just writing a book. But, after months of hard work — this second grader can now call himself a published author.

“She gave me Google slides for my rough work and then she gave out when I was done with that, she gave me an account to book creator and that was where I made this book,” said Avyan Shah, second grader & published author.

Avyan wrote this book because of his passion to learn more about space and life. His parents Monica and Milan are thrilled with their son’s accomplishment.

“We felt so proud. We can’t express the feeling… it’s just really proud for us,” said Monica & Milan Shah, parents.

The book is available on Amazon for Kindle and paper back. Also, Avyan is donating all of his proceeds back to his school and the American Heart Association.

“Without them, I couldn’t have made this book,” said Avyan.

“When we first saw the finished book the first thing we were thinking, okay lets go ahead and do something where he will learn how to donate the money out of this book,” said Monica.

Avyan’s mother Monica said this is giving her son real life experience as well.

“The other day he said ‘this year in school we learned about the community,’ like community helpers. So this is a great way to learn actually in real life about how we help in our community,” said Monica.

You can find Avyan’s book “True or False? Incredible Facts About… The Human Body!” on Amazon.