A local senior living center is celebrating one year in their new facility after closing because of the pandemic.

One year ago on Friday, Mercy Hilltop Center moved into their new building after leaving the Mercyhurst campus.

Organizers at the event on Friday said that the move involved a lot of hope and prayer that seniors in the community would still want to participate in activities at the center.

“We have a large community room and we offer many things for seniors. We offer exercise classes, silver sneakers, yoga qigong, ballet and barre. We also have an art room. We have painting and art classes,” said Dina Scribner, Executive Director for Mercy Hilltop Center.

Scribner said that the center continues to receive new members daily as many seniors have come to enjoy its programming.