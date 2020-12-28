Local shipping stations experience after holiday rush with package returns

Stores are not the only places that are being flooded with returns on this day. It is a busy time for local shipping businesses as well.

We went to some of those local shipping stations to see what they have been experiencing.

As the holidays wind down, returns flow in, but not only for stores. Postal workers are busy as well.

“People got stuff for Christmas and it’s not the right size, it’s not the right color, it’s the same old story. The only difference is people aren’t going into stores to return things. They’re printing labels and shipping them back because it’s safer and much easier,” said Curtis Raines, Co-Owner of Erie Pack and Ship.

Local shippers started to experience the high volume of shipping and returns at the start of the pandemic, and of course especially now during what is usually a busy time.

Things are not expected to slow down any time soon.

“So far we haven’t see that happen since the beginning of 2020. We expect after the first or second week of the new year that it would slow down,” said David Grab, Owner of Pony Express.

Postal providers said that for the quickest and easiest service during this busy time, customers should have packages prepared ahead of time for shipping.

“We ask that they’re prepared to be returned without any additional work, meaning that they be taped up, that they are packed and ready to go. We offer a cart where customers can just drop off their returns without having to then stand in line and wait to be served,” said David Grab, Owner of Pony Express.

Along with securing your package, make sure that your return label is correct. Make sure to also cover or remove old labels.

“We got a lot of people that will comeback two days later after they’ve dropped something and say hey this came back to my house because we didn’t know there was another label on the other side of the box,” said Curtis Raines, Co-Owner of Erie Pack and Ship.