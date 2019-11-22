Local shops gear up for live Christmas tree sales

If you’re looking for a live Christmas tree this year, look no further.

Shops in the area are busy gearing up for live Christmas tree sales. While many in the area are waiting on their tree delivery this weekend and into next week, one shop has set up underway.

Mason Farms is getting their trees ready today for you to take home as early as this weekend.

When buying a real tree, there is a lot of work to be done by shops before it heads to your living room.

Once it is in your living room, there is work to be done by the owner as well.

“Get it right into the water. There’s a product called prolong that we recommend, it’s like floral fresh for flowers. You put it in the water and it sucks up through the needles and makes it soft and last a little bit longer. Other than that, watch where your putting your tree in the house. You don’t want to put it right next to the fireplace or next to the stove or somewhere that is going to be a hot spot,” said John Mason Jr., Retail Manager, Mason Farms.

For more, you can watch the Digital Exclusive on yourerie.com.