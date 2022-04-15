Easter Sunday is right around the corner, and local floral and chocolate shops shared how they have been preparing for the 2022 holiday.

Floral Gallery and Romolo Chocolates are gearing up for the Easter holiday with customers making continuous sales in their stores.

The two businesses are experiencing heavy traffic with customers purchasing their favorite bouquets and chocolates for Sunday.

The supply chain has and is continuing to affect many businesses across the nation and here in Erie.

One of the businesses has been affected by the supply chain, while the other has not experienced any effects from it in their sales.

“The prices have gone up a little bit. We’ve been able to get almost everything that we’ve needed so far, so that’s good,” said Marsha Eaton, Manager of Floral Gallery.

“The supply chain has been horrible, so we’ve gone through a ton of changes with that. That’s affected us greatly, but we’ve been very blessed because our sales are up and we’re making it work,” said Tony Stefanelli, Owner and Operator of Romolo Chocolates.

Stefanelli recalled Romolo Chocolates had to make provisions on purchasing products for packaging for the last six months, but it has been an easy adjustment.