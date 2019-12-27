Local ski resorts and skiers react to warmer weather

With the days currently feeling more like the fall, you might think this would have ski resorts on edge. That is not the case at Peek n’ Peak.

As temperatures seem to cool down and then warm up, you might be second guessing if you should head out to go skiing or stay in. Peek n’ Peak staff say this warm up is nothing to worry about.

“We were able to push a lot of snow out through the snow making process, especially leading up to the holiday week. We were able to build a good, solid base to get ready for everyone to ski even if Mother Nature decided to change her mind.” said Alex Lockwood, Events and Marketing Manager at Peek n’ Peak.

From the start of the ski season, the temperatures have been less than perfect. Several ski resorts having to delay their season opening. With the mid-winter warm-up, Peek n’ Peak staff say this won’t have a major impact on them.

“We’ll be able as the season progresses go through and touch up some spots and make a really awesome skiing and riding surface for everyone.” said Ryan Moyer, Assistant snow sports manager. He says there is not a certain temperature that makes them nervous as much as the consistency with it.

“If we start to see a few weeks in a row starting to warm, we’ll start making plans on where we can push out snow and cover up thin spots.” Moyer said.

With a solid base that stands at two feet deep, there is more than enough snow to keep skiers moving. With the warmer temperatures, the snow inevitably will melt, but that is something Peek n’ Peak staff members say they’re not too worried about thanks to their 300+ snow makers.

Skiers we spoke with seem to be both for and against the warmer temperatures, but they all seem to enjoy not having to bundle up.

“It’s 50 degrees so we don’t need big jackets, it’s nice,” said Vicky Deans of Pittsburgh.

“I like the snow better when it’s cold, it’s more powdery and stuff, so it’s faster,” said Lydia Tuthill, a Pittsburgh resident. “It’s nice sometimes when you don’t have to worry about all the layers and everything.”

“It’s not ideally for skiing, but it’s actually kind of nice. Not too bad. I really don’t mind it’s warm.” said Dustin Dainack of West Chester, New York.

Bottom line is they’re not worried at the Peak as of now. For the snow makers, they still need it to be about 28 to 31 degrees to make the snow, but Moyer says that typically is done at night.