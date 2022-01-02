Local ski resorts begin to open as temperatures decrease

Now that the weather is getting colder, more ski places are starting to open up.

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro is still closed due to the mild weather, but now with expectation of colder temperatures, the manager has high hopes of opening next week.

“It’s been a little disappointing. We were hoping to get open by Christmas, but the weather looks better here, so we are looking to get open this week,” said Andrew Helmi, General Manager, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro.

Despite the mild weather, the general manager said that they will be working around the clock to make man-made snow such as the pile they currently have. This will allow skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes.

“We’ve made almost six gallons of snow now. It’s going to take another four or five million gallons of snow to get open. So we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are excited,” said Helmi.

Peek’N Peak has been open all season, but because it also relies on the weather they only had five trails and four lifts open.

Now with the temperatures dropping, it could all be opening soon.

“By Tuesday we should have another lift open chair eight and two of the slopes that feeds into that. So that will add two other slopes and by Thursday we were hoping to add four more slopes. It all depends on mother nature,” said Tom DeKoning, Operations Manager of Peek’N Peak.

The general manager of Mount Pleasant of Edinboro said that the goal is to be open by the end of this week..

According to our weather service team it will get down to the low 20’s and into the teens tonight which is great weather for snow.

Despite the weather, both places said that they have had a great year for ticket sales so far and it is just the beginning of the season.