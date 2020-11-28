Local small business owners and customers discuss the importance of Small Business Saturday

The day after Black Friday has become known as Small Business Saturday.

This is a day where people support small local businesses and this year that support seems more valuable than ever.

We spoke to customers and small business owners about the in-person and online experience.

Many customers said they wanted to do their part by shopping locally either in person or online.

The co-founder of Erie Apparel said that Black Friday isn’t the only holiday that brings in revenue for the store.

“Small Business Saturday has been a staple for us since we started our business about six and a half years ago. We’ve always prided ourselves on supporting local and supporting the local community. So we partnered with a lot of the staples of Erie,” said Peter Demichele, CEO and Founder of Erie Apparel.

One customer said that she was doing some holiday shopping at Erie Apparel and said that the merchandise celebrates some of Erie’s small and unique businesses.

“Everywhere you go, each restaurant or you know you’re going to a place this, they each kind of have their own little original stamp on them and I think there’s definitely something charming about it versus just going to a big chain,” said Linzee Miller, Shopper.

The owner of another local small business said that they decided top open on Small Business Saturday after halting their original opening date in the Spring because of the pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of foot traffic. People have been knocking on our doors, peaking in the window for a few months and are now saying when are you opening? We got delayed a bit this year unfortunately so we thought Small Business Saturday would be the perfect time to open,” said Ann Camp, Co-Owner of Vintage & Soul Home.

Another small business owner who opened her shop almost one year ago said that you can’t run a small business without the support from the community.

“A lot of people have been coming in and they specifically wanted to be shopping small business and to stay local because of everything that’s going on in the world today. That means the world to all of us in this plaza and everywhere who own a small business,” said Dorothy Benson, Owner of Buona Cucina Oils and More.