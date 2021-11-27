Local small business owners speak out about the impact of Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is in full swing here in Erie. We spoke with a few local business owners to hear how the event was benefiting their business.

Small businesses are the main focus in the community on Saturday November 27th as local shoppers are looking to support these small businesses.

Both owners and employees find the event to be helpful in supporting these stores.

“The event in general I think brings a lot of people in. It’s great for our small businesses. It’s great to bring people in and shop locally. Just a great event altogether for Erie County,” said Pam Rood, Employee of Claudines Consignment.

“I think it’s a great way to get people out and learn about the small businesses in their community, or support their favorites if they’ve already come out and shopped small, and small businesses are so different from big box because we get to know our customers and it’s more personal,” said Sherry Dellecurti, Owner of Lake Life.

The customers are not just limited to the Erie area. Travelers that are in town from the Thanksgiving holiday are taking park in Small Business Saturday as well.

“I think it’s great. I have a small business myself and so if I do anything, I support local,” said Mary Lee Zasada, Customer.

These store owners are grateful for events like Small Business Saturday that promote their business as well as others in the area.

“We have had a bunch of customers coming in. Sometimes people even come in from Pittsburgh, Canada, and different places, Ohio, you know the surrounding areas to shop small because they just love the Erie area,” said Dellecurti.

The owners of these stores have high expectations for how well Small Business Saturday will effect their businesses and hopes the success of the event continues.

“It’s interesting coming off of 2020 because that was such a shop local push which was lovely. So I hope that that continues on and that the people of Erie can keep that going because I feel like we had a really good vibe going into 2020 and that kind of solidified the shop local. So hopefully that can continue,” said Allison Gorman, Owner of E. Lane Boutique.

