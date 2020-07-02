Local small businesses respond to interest in COVID-19 relief funds

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority are giving a helping hand during the pandemic.

Across the commonwealth, a total of $200 million will be available for small businesses as they try to recover from the pandemic.

During a Zoom meeting, more than 75 business owners expressed their interest in the grant. Grants for eligible businesses range between $5,000 to $50,000. The grant looks to cover operating expenditures, transitions to re-opening and technical assistance.

“This is critical for Erie. This type of money helps with small businesses getting back on their feet, things that they need to do to help their employees and to help them continue to maintain that footprint here in Erie.” Rep. Bizzarro said.

The first application window will remain open for the next ten days.