Local spiritual counselor creates social distant summer drum circle

On Saturday June 20th, it was the first day for a summer drum circle.

A spiritual coach Linda Soto created an event inviting members of the community to participate in a socially distant drum circle.

Participants were given a few instructions which started with the need to wear a mask.

People were instructed to bring their own instruments whether it be a drum or a stainless steel pan.

Soto said that she created the event as a way for people to cope with the tough situations some may be going through right now.

“Uncertainty with peoples jobs and stuff like that we just wanted to raise the vibration and give people a healthy outlet to hit something,” said Linda Soto, Spiritual Counselor.

Soto added that the goal of the drum circle was to start building a community and spread positivity.