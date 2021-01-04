Local sport stores see busy week since all three local football teams are in the playoffs

It’s an extraordinary year for professional football fans in the Erie area.

All three local teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are all in the playoffs this year. This is the first time that this has happened since 1989.

This factor is making for a busy week for those who sell the jackets, jerseys and hats of the local teams as the fans of all three teams have something to celebrate.

“It’s really great when you have to order 144 of a player. We need that to get minimums made. I had to do that with Diggs also with the Bills and both times. That’s a $7,000 investment and we sold out of them already. It’s crazy, I should have ordered double, who knew?” said Brian Bowers, Owner of Sports Obsession.

Which shirts are the most popular this year? Nick Chubb for the Browns, T.J. Watt for the Steelers and Josh Allen for the Bills.