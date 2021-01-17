Local sporting goods store sees increase in local football team merchandise sales during playoffs

With two local NFL teams currently in the playoffs, Jerseys of the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns fan favorites are flying off the shelves at one local sporting goods store.

At Sports Obsession in the Millcreek Mall, many customers have come in search of those jerseys.

However, the owner, Brian Bowers, said that he is sold out of current Bills players jerseys.

Bowers added that this year has been a record breaking year for sales and he is hopeful that more jerseys will arrive in time for the Superbowl.

“I ordered 432 Josh Allen jerseys, I don’t know when I will get all of them, but if they go to the Superbowl the plan is to get a bunch of jerseys. So they must be getting prepped up to print some stuff, so you know I can’t get jerseys at the moment there is hope here in a couple of weeks to get a ton of them,” said Brian Bowers, Owner of Sports Obsession.

Several fans in the store said that they were excited about the Bills game last night when they faced the Baltimore Ravens. The fans are also excited about tonight’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.