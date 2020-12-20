Local sports teams cause increase in sales for local sports store this season

It’s a big year for local sports teams. Some people are spending some big bucks on sports merchandise.

The Bills, Browns ans Steelers are playing well this season. This season has caused some people to do more sports apparel shopping.

Brian Bowers, the owner of Sports Obsession, said that the local store has been very busy recently.

Bowers added that revenue is up 20% this year. The store is almost sold out of top players jerseys from all three local teams.

“I’m so happy to see that people are coming in. I see that the crowds aren’t as big, but people are spending more money so maybe they are coming as one visit instead of three or four visits over the last few months. So the purchases have been up the higher purchases,” said Brian Bowers, Owner of Sports Obsession.

Bowers added that Sports Obsession now even has a website. To find their website, click here.