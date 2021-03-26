Local staffing company responds to hiring concerns in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Erie staffing company is experiencing concerns from clients because they are having a hard time hiring people. This, as national unemployment numbers remain above 6%.

For many employers, it’s been a stressful time, not only during the pandemic but with trying to hire people as well. One staffing company is exploring different reasons for why people aren’t jumping at the chance to get a job.

Agencies like Career Concepts say their clients are having a hard time hiring workers.

“We did a total this morning, we feel is at a company all-time high. We have 561 jobs open right now and vast majority of those we are not able to fill in a reasonable time frame.” said Marc Turner.

The company says that they have never experienced this before. The hiring experts point to government assistance as a primary hurdle for employers.

“It’s a really tough time because unemployment is paying a lot of people more than they can make when they do work. in addition to that, you have the stimulus checks.” Turner said.

Even though the company has heard expressed concern from their clients, one local company is hosting a job fair for qualified candidates.

AirBorn is an electronics manufacturer in western Erie County. The company believes the quality of culture and employee appreciation is what will attract people to apply to their company. One of those attractive benefits is the employee stock ownership program.

“We want our employees to be excited about working here and one of those benefits is that ESOP programs and how they can build in addition to the retirement with them by spending a career with us.” said Kyle Kleinedler, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Airborn.

AirBorn will also be hosting its third career fair on Saturday from Noon to 4:00 p.m. You can click here for more details.