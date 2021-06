A local start up business makes a splash on the Bayfront.

Members of Protochol Beverage made their way to the top of the Bicentennial Tower to create hype for their new spiked protein drink.

The crew worked on a video that included a DJ and a light show.

The group plans to debut the new drink later in the summer. That drink will be sold at 16 ounces a time with an 8% alcohol by volume drink that boasts 11 grams of protein.