Revitalization efforts for underserved areas in the City of Erie are being discussed by both state and local leaders.

A City Revitalization and Improvement Zone application (CRIZ) is being discussed by a state and local leader to improve underserved areas of Erie.

“We feel we’re going to get about $10 million a year that we don’t get now. It’s all going to be used in 130 acres that are designated as CRIZ and that’s all over Erie in areas that need development and have a potential for development,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

Mayor Schember added the plans are being based on another city.

“Based on Lancaster, which is the city we’ve kind of based everything we’re doing on, in the first 10 years, they’ve raised $47 million to help their city and they’ve got more than double that also contributed,” Schember continued.

One state senator said he is hopeful that CRIZ would help make up for the population loss in Erie.

“The additional funding that can be used for either low-interest loans or floating bonds to improve the infrastructure to make it worthwhile for investors to come in, it’s going to be very impactful,” said Pennsylvania State Senator Dan Laughlin, (R-49).

James Grunke, CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, said CRIZ will require all hands on deck.

“We have to have a unified, bipartisan voice to say, ‘Our community doesn’t only want this tool but we’re going to demand and we expect this tool to be here,'” said Grunke.

Grunke says as CRIZ is established and draws more people in the area, it sends a spiral of success into the region.

“This gives our community the opportunity to have tens of millions of dollars moving forward to really do the necessary improvements we have to continue to be a vibrant community,” said Grunke.

Mayor Schember said he is satisfied with the current choices, but the city council is looking to make changes with a proposed alternative way to pick the board.