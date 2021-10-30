Local store owner finds creative way to raise money for breast cancer research

One store owner is getting creative on how to raise money in an effort to fundraise for breast cancer research.

The owner of Gracylane brought in his dog Tucker to help raise money through puppy kisses.

In order to get a kiss from Tucker, you will have to pay one dollar which will go towards the Vera Bradley Foundation for breast cancer research.

Tom Gober, the Owner of Gracylane, said that they have a good relationship with the foundation and have raised almost $3,000 from other events that they have hosted.

“Almost everybody has had somebody that has been impacted by breast cancer, and it is just one of the things we like to do is raise some money and do our part and raise some research,” said Tom Gober, Owner of Gracylane.

