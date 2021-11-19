Local stores making sure they have enough salt for customers while gearing up for winter

Stores across Erie County are gearing up for winter and making sure they have enough salt for customers.

At Kraus Department Store on Parade Street, managers say they have enough winter supplies for customers.

One manager explains that there is not a salt shortage. However, there was a problem with one of the salt mines in Ohio. He says this made it seem like there would be an issue for stores to buy salt.

They have switched vendors at Kraus and were able to place orders in time to be ready for winter.

“The second quarter of the year, so we’ll have it by the end of summer and beginning of fall, so we’re prepared.” said Owen Nowosielski, Manager of Kraus Department Store.

The Kraus Department Store manager adds that they will receive another truckload of salt next week.

